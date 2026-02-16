Manipur CM seeks UDAN coverage for Imphal–Guwahati route

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, urging the Centre to include the Imphal–Guwahati–Imphal sector under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN to ease transportation challenges faced by the people of the state.

In an official letter dated February 16, 2026, the Chief Minister highlighted that airfares on the Imphal–Guwahati route remain significantly higher compared to similar routes in other northeastern states covering comparable distances. He noted that the high cost of air travel has placed an additional burden on citizens who rely heavily on air connectivity.

Pointing out the limited alternative travel options, Singh stated that surface transport in Manipur is frequently disrupted and railway services remain non-operational. “Air connectivity for the people of Manipur is not just a convenience but an essential requirement,” he stressed in the letter.

The Chief Minister also informed the Union Minister that the state government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 20 per cent to 1 per cent in a bid to improve air connectivity and promote tourism.

Seeking the Union Minister’s personal intervention, Singh requested that the Imphal–Guwahati route be brought under the RCS-UDAN scheme to mitigate transportation difficulties and support the state’s socio-economic development.

If approved, inclusion under UDAN is expected to make air travel more affordable and enhance regional connectivity for Manipur.