Thokchom Thoithoiba and Oinam Thoithoi, two youths abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Kangpokpi district on September 27, were safely released early this morning. The duo, missing for nearly a week, was handed over to the Superintendent of Police at approximately 5 AM today.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh confirmed their release in a post on microblogging site X, stating, “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return.”

Local sources suggest that negotiations between community leaders and authorities may have played a role in securing their release. However, details regarding the youths’ health and the circumstances surrounding the abduction have not yet been disclosed by officials.

Earlier on October 2, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam made an urgent appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for the safe release of the two youths. The incident has been part of a troubling escalation in communal violence that has plagued the state since May 2023.

The abduction occurred when three young men from Thoubal district were travelling to New Keithelmanbi for an SSC GD recruitment test on September 27. They were reportedly taken by suspected armed members of the Kuki community. While one youth was rescued by Assam Rifles, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei remained in captivity until their release today.

“How the Assam Rifles managed to rescue only one out of the three youths travelling in the same vehicle still remains a mystery,” MP Akoijam pointed out in his letter to the Home Minister.

The MP also revealed that the abductors had demanded the release of Mark T Haokip, currently in judicial custody in an NIA court case, and the transfer of Kuki prisoners out of Imphal jails. Strongly condemning these demands, Akoijam stated, "Such hostage-taking is a familiar global challenge... It should go without saying that putting up demands in exchange for the hostages is an act of terrorism and we as a country must not succumb to such terror tactics."

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