Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on May 8 informed that the authorities in state have detected a huge number of illegal immigrants within the region. He said that 5457 individuals were identified, with biometric data recorded for 5173 of them. The discovery has sparked urgent action from officials, with deportation processes already underway.

The chief minister also informed that in the context, certain home grown groups were identified. These groups, he said, are based out of western countries and criticize the steps which have been taken up against illegal immigration by giving a communal tone and propagating it as violations of religious freedom.

Taking note of the situation, Singh emphasized the need to discontinue the growth of more such groups as it causes a threat to the survival of indigenous people.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur chief minister informed, “5457 illegal immigrants detected in Manipur, India. Biometric data of 5173 of them recorded. Deportation process underway. In this crucial juncture, we have noticed certain home grown groups, based out of western countries, criticising the steps taken up against illegal immigration by giving a communal tone and propagating it as violations of religious freedom. This is a situation where the survival of indigenous people are at stake and we will not allow it to continue."

Taking a jibe at certain groups and parties based out of western countries, the Manipur CM said that they raise objections only to the actions taken in Manipur, however, they remain quiet about western countries’ stance against illegal immigration.

He also said, “Ironically, this lobby is quiet about western countries' stance against illegal immigration but raise objections to the actions taken in Manipur, India. This selective outrage raises concerns about the agendas and propaganda pursued by these groups with secessionist tendencies.”

He called out the selective outrage which has led to speculation about the underlying agendas and propaganda of these groups.