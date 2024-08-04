Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on August 4, stressed the critical role of private companies in driving the state's economic development and creating job opportunities for local youth. Singh emphasised the government's commitment to supporting private initiatives that contribute to Manipur's prosperity.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to promote economic growth, even amid challenging times. He outlined several developmental projects, including skill development programmes for internally displaced people (IDPs) and infrastructure improvements.

According to Singh, 6,071 IDPs have received training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with 2,500 in the process of job placement and 100 already employed outside the state. He also mentioned the availability of loans under the MSME Credit Guarantee Scheme to support local businesses.

The government plans to invest in various infrastructure projects to boost the state's economy. These include a Rs 3,500 crore concrete road construction project, a Rs 126 crore tourism promotion initiative for Loktak Lake, and a Rs 36 crore development plan for Waithou water bodies.

Singh made these remarks during the inaugural function of BABINA Multi-speciality Hospital at Khabeisoi in Imphal East. The new healthcare facility, established by the BABINA Group, represents the kind of private sector investment the Chief Minister hopes to attract more of in the future.

Dr Th. Dhabali Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of BABINA Group, echoed the Chief Minister's sentiments on private sector growth. He advocated for further development in sectors such as tourism to create more employment opportunities and stimulate the economy.