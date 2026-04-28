Manipur CM stresses peace, says government working to restore normalcy

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 28, said peace is a precondition for the development of Manipur, asserting that the government is making all possible efforts to restore normalcy through dialogue and talks.



He made the remarks while attending the inauguration of Ebudhou Phunal Ningthou Telheiba–Santhok Ningthou Apanba organised by the Lai Haraoba & Village Development Authority (LHVDA) at Chanam Sandrok.



Referring to the recent Tronglaobi incident, in which two children lost their lives, the Chief Minister said the tragedy had caused anguish among people across communities. He added that the government is working to restore free movement along highways and ensure peace through sustained dialogue.



Singh said the case related to the incident has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.



On development, he said proposals submitted earlier by the local MLA for the Keirao Assembly Constituency would be expedited. He also expressed his intention to visit the constituency again to review the progress of developmental works.



The Chief Minister felicitated five candidates from the constituency who cleared the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, stating that hard work leads to success irrespective of background.



Keirao MLA Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei said the Chief Minister’s visits to various districts, both in the hills and the valley, reflected the government’s efforts to restore normalcy in the State.



The programme was attended by members of the LHVDA and local residents.