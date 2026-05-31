Manipur CM stresses preservation of culture and traditions for state's progress

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 31 emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and traditions, stating that they are essential for guiding society towards progress and development.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after taking oath as the President of the Temple Board of the Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Complex, according to an official statement.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that safeguarding the state's rich cultural and traditional values remains crucial for ensuring social advancement and overall development. He assured that he would make every possible effort to promote and preserve Manipur's unique cultural identity and traditions.

The Chief Minister further stated that issues related to the proper maintenance and development of the temple complex would be discussed and addressed through meetings of the temple board. He also prayed for lasting peace, prosperity, and progress in the state.

As part of the programme, Singh planted a sapling within the temple premises, symbolising environmental conservation and sustainable development alongside cultural preservation.