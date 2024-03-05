In a recent development concerning the oil spill incident at the Leimakhong Heavy Fuel Power Station, Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh has raised suspicions of sabotage, attributing the leakage of heavy fuel to what he termed as a "crime against humanity." Addressing the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, Singh announced that two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident stating the state's commitment to preventing such occurrences in the future.

The incident, which occurred on January 11, prompted swift action from the state government, with additional security forces deployed to ensure heightened vigilance at the site. Singh noted that the miscreants allegedly cut the pipes connecting the heavy fuel, leading him to believe that the act was deliberate.

Responding to concerns raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit, Singh assured the assembly that remedial measures were being implemented to prevent a recurrence of the incident. Meanwhile, Power Minister Thongam Bishwajit Singh provided updates on the steps taken to contain the spill and mitigate its impact.

Singh stressed that there was no cause for panic among the public, citing reports indicating a reduction in the presence of grease and oil in the affected waterways. He outlined the efforts undertaken by government agencies, including the deployment of expert teams from institutions like IIT Guwahati and the formation of a high-level committee for investigation.

According to the findings of the Oil Spill Combat Team, water samples collected at various intervals following the incident showed a significant decrease in the concentration of oil and grease, reassuring residents about the safety of the water sources.

Meanwhile, concerns were also raised about the cessation of operations at the power station since 2012, leading to suspicions regarding the intentionality of the incident. Opposition MLA Th Lokeshwar highlighted another recent incident involving the spilling of a peculiar substance in the Iril River, calling for heightened vigilance and preventive measures.