Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will attend the inauguration of a statue of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, marking Patel’s birth anniversary with a significant tribute.

The event will also unveil the Major Ralengnao Bob Khating Museum of Valor, honouring the late Major’s legacy. Singh, alongside Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, met with Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik ahead of the event, highlighting a shared commitment to preserving India's historical unity.

In a post on social media platform X, Singh shared his reflections from Tawang, noting the impactful discussions with Rijiju and Khandu, and emphasised the importance of celebrating national unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked National Unity Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, where he honoured Patel’s legacy, administered the Unity Oath, and participated in the Unity Day Parade.

Reflecting on Patel's contributions, Modi stated, "Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was his top priority; his life’s work will continue to inspire future generations."

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel played a key role in uniting 562 princely states into the Republic of India, becoming the nation’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. National Unity Day, celebrated since 2014, includes "Run for Unity" events nationwide to commemorate Patel’s contributions.