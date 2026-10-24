Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 24 announced that the state government would initiate the formation of a committee representing all 36 communities of Manipur to promote peace, harmony and inclusive development.

The Chief Minister said the initiative followed a query from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether a committee representing all communities existed to bring them together.

Singh said he would consult Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba and all MLAs on the proposed committee and appealed to the public to extend their support towards its formation.

He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony for hill chiefs belonging to different tribes of Manipur at the Darbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal, following the inauguration of the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House at Palace Compound earlier in the day. Both events were held as part of the Mera Hou Chongba Festival 2026.

Emphasising the need for unity, Singh said all communities had contributed to defending and safeguarding Manipur throughout its history. Recalling events such as the Anglo-Manipur War and the Seven Years’ Devastation, he highlighted the collective sacrifices made by the people to protect the state’s land, identity and heritage.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that Mera Hou Chongba 2026 would usher in peace and prosperity and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among the people of the state.

Earlier, Singh inaugurated the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House at Palace Compound, describing it as an important step towards strengthening understanding and relations between Manipur’s hill and valley communities.

He termed the completion of the facility, coinciding with Mera Hou Chongba, an emotional and meaningful moment and credited Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba with pursuing the project through sustained efforts with the state government.

Singh said he was pleased that people from the hill areas, including some who had previously been reluctant to visit Imphal for the festival, had participated this year.

Describing the guest house as more than an infrastructure facility, he said it symbolised the bonds of brotherhood between the hills and the valley and would provide accommodation for visitors from the hill areas, encouraging greater interaction among communities.

Recalling historical ties, Singh noted that the Maharaja of Manipur had, in earlier times, travelled to and stayed in the hill areas for more than 100 days a year. He reiterated that all 36 communities had played a role in protecting and preserving Manipur and called for carrying forward this shared legacy through mutual trust and understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba said people from the hill areas who attended Mera Hou Chongba in previous years often had to stay in hotels. With the new facility, hill chiefs would now have a dedicated place to stay while participating in the festival. He said the government's efforts to establish the guest house would be remembered by the people of Manipur.

Mera Hou Chongba is a traditional festival celebrating unity, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among Manipur's communities, with a particular emphasis on strengthening ties between the hill and valley populations.

The Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House has been constructed at a sanctioned cost of approximately Rs 7.1238 crore under the North Eastern Council scheme, with funding support from the NEC under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. The Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, is the implementing agency, while the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Imphal, executed the construction work.