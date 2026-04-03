Manipur CM to visit Jiribam again for peace push, meet Meitei and Kuki leaders

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh will visit Jiribam district for the second time as part of ongoing peace-building and reconciliation efforts in the state, sources said.

The visit is scheduled from April 4 to April 6, during which the Chief Minister is expected to engage with community leaders from both Meitei and Kuki groups in a bid to restore trust and stability in the region. According to sources, he is likely to reach Jiribam around 12:55 pm on April 4.

During the tour, the Chief Minister will make brief stops at Leingangpokpi Police Outpost, Jiribam District Hospital and Lamlenkhul, reviewing ground-level conditions and interacting with officials and locals.

The visit follows his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on April 1, where the law and order situation in Manipur and the need to accelerate the peace process were discussed.

After returning to Imphal on Thursday, the Chief Minister also met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, with sources indicating that the discussions may have included updates on his meeting with the Union Home Minister and the current security scenario in the state.

Khemchand will be accompanied by a delegation of seven MLAs, including Tongbram Robindro, Kongkham Robindro, L. Rameshwor Meetei, Dr S. Ranjan, H. Dingo, S. Premchandra and Paonam Brojen.

Earlier, on April 2, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess security measures along National Highways. Emphasising the government’s priorities, he stated that ensuring the protection of life and maintaining the uninterrupted movement of people and goods remain paramount.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to uphold peace, stability, and public confidence through decisive and coordinated action,” he said in a post on X.

Notably, this will be his second visit to Jiribam since assuming office, the first having taken place on February 11, underscoring the government’s continued focus on restoring normalcy in the violence-affected areas.