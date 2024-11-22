Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that the case concerning the killing of six innocent hostages from Jiribam has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

However, the state government will also remain vigilant and continue to monitor the progress of the investigations.

He made this statement during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, D. Krishnakumar, at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the function, Biren expressed his concern over the recent attack by armed groups at Borobekra under Jiribam district. He stated that operations commenced immediately after the tragic incident and are still ongoing.

The recent attack at Borobekra, which houses a relief camp sheltering around 115 displaced people and a police station, was unfortunate.



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The armed groups, equipped with sophisticated weapons and even using rocket launchers, attempted to overrun the place. The prompt retaliation by the CRPF managed to reduce casualties, yet some innocent lives were lost.

The people of the state should appreciate the effort of the CRPF, he said, ensuring that the case of the six hostages will be closely tracked.

Biren also responded to a recent controversial post on X by former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram.

Biren Singh blamed the Congress party for the ongoing crisis, accusing them of allowing "foreigners" into the state under a 2008 agreement signed during P Chidambaram's tenure as Home Minister.

He stated that the government has already taken steps to prevent illegal foreign groups from operating on Indian soil.