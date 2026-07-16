Manipur CM urged to stop NH-37 extortion as fuel transporters warn of shutdown

Petroleum and LPG transporters' associations in Manipur have asked Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to take immediate steps to stop alleged extortion along National Highway-37, warning that they will suspend operations from July 31 if the issue is not resolved.

In a memorandum submitted on Wednesday, nine transport bodies, including the All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters Association, alleged that tanker operators ferrying fuel between Imphal and Jiribam are being forced to pay illegal collections despite travelling under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) escort.

The associations said petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) and LPG tankers have been operating on the Imphal-Jiribam stretch of NH-37 under security escort since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023.

According to the memorandum, nearly 100 tankers in each convoy are allegedly made to pay illegal "taxes" to "looters" along the highway. The transporters claimed that the amount demanded has risen sharply over time.

"Initially, the amount collected was Rs 200 per truck, but it has now increased to Rs 7,000 per truck," the memorandum stated.

The associations said they had repeatedly brought the matter to the attention of the authorities, but the alleged extortion had continued without any effective intervention.

"We have raised this extortion issue many times, but it is still continuing. The transporters are no longer in a position to bear these expenses," they said.

The organisations urged the chief minister to ensure that the alleged illegal collections are stopped before July 30. They warned that if no action is taken by then, the movement of petroleum and LPG tankers along the route will be suspended from July 31.