Manipur CM urges Delhi CM for swift, high-level probe into death of musician C. Vikram Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking urgent and stringent action in connection with the alleged assault and subsequent death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician C. Vikram Singh in Delhi.

In a D.O. letter dated September 8, 2026, the Manipur Chief Minister described the incident as “tragic and deeply disturbing”, stating that Singh, a respected artist belonging to the Meitei community, was allegedly violently assaulted after objecting to “disorderly conduct, shouting, and public alcohol consumption” outside his residence in Kilokari Village, New Delhi.

The letter noted that the local police had already initiated an investigation and detained certain suspects, but stressed that the gravity of the incident required prompt, stringent and visible action.

The Chief Minister said the incident had triggered widespread grief, anger and anxiety among the people of Manipur and the wider Northeast. He also expressed concern that, given prevailing socio-political sensitivities and longstanding concerns over the safety of people from the Northeast in metropolitan cities, any perception of laxity, bias or delay in delivering justice could further aggravate public unrest.

Seeking Delhi’s intervention, the Manipur Chief Minister called for an expedited, high-level investigation conducted in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner under the direct supervision of senior police officers.

He further sought stringent prosecution, urging that all perpetrators and conspirators be apprehended without delay and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The letter also suggested that, should circumstances warrant, the feasibility of transferring the case to an independent specialised agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could be explored to reinforce public confidence in the probe.

In addition, the Chief Minister called for community safety measures to be strengthened in localities with significant populations of students and working professionals from Manipur and other Northeastern states.

The letter was addressed to Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Manipur Chief Minister expressing hope that the Delhi government would act with “utmost urgency” to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and decisively to the bereaved family.