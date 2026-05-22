Manipur CM urges dialogue over bandhs after violence-linked disruptions

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on May 22 appealed to people in the state to avoid bandhs and blockades, saying such protests hit daily wage earners the hardest and worsen the economic strain caused by ongoing unrest.

Speaking at the inauguration of an RCC bridge over the Nambul River at Akham Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district, the chief minister urged citizens to “come forward for talks” and resolve differences through dialogue instead of shutdowns.

“Enforcing bandhs and blockades out of anger toward the government only leads to hardship, particularly for the daily wage earners,” Singh said while addressing the gathering.

Referring to his visits to violence-hit Jiribam, the chief minister said he had travelled to the district twice — first by helicopter and later by road — and interacted with members of different communities, including Kuki, Paite, Hmar and Meitei groups.

“All are having cordial relations,” he said, adding that people at the grassroots level had come together during the visit.

Singh also recalled the bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district in April, in which two children were killed. He said the incident had caused widespread grief and led to economic disruptions due to shutdowns and bandhs across the state.

“The incident caused disruptions to the economy of the state due to shutdowns and bandhs,” he said.

Appealing for restraint, Singh said frustration or anger against the government should be addressed through discussions and mutual understanding rather than disruptive protests.

Later, in a social media post, the chief minister said the newly inaugurated bridge in the Lamsang Assembly Constituency would improve connectivity, ease movement of people and goods, and support local markets.

He said the government remained committed to strengthening road connectivity and building “quality infrastructure for the welfare and progress of the people of Manipur”.