Manipur CM urges end to blockades, says agitations hurting economy and daily wage earners

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 7 urged people to refrain from bandhs, blockades and other forms of agitation that disrupt normal life, stating that such protests are adversely affecting the state's economy and causing hardship for daily wage earners.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day Consultative Meeting-cum-Seminar on the Demographic Profile of Manipur at Classic Grande in Imphal, the Chief Minister said prolonged highway blockades have also stranded truck drivers transporting essential commodities into the state.

He said the government remains committed to supporting initiatives that benefit the public and expressed confidence that the recommendations emerging from the seminar would serve the welfare of the people, provided they remain within the constitutional framework.

Khemchand Singh appealed to citizens not to resort to protests that interfere with the daily lives of the public and stressed the need for constructive dialogue to address key issues.

Addressing the gathering, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the state government has already informed the Centre of its willingness to conduct a National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Manipur under the provisions of the Constitution and existing laws.

He also noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a High-Level Committee to study demographic changes in the country and called on people to rise above political and ideological differences to safeguard the interests of the indigenous communities of the state.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Home Department, Government of Manipur, and the Manipur State Population Commission, with participation from senior government officials, community leaders, civil society organisations, academicians and intellectuals.