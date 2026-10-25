Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on October 25 urged people to surrender illegal weapons, warning that lasting peace in the state would remain elusive as long as gun culture continued to prevail.

Singh made the remarks during a visit to Sinai Camp, a designated camp for militants operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in Kangpokpi district, according to an official statement.

The camp was recently taken over by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following joint operations involving its CoBRA unit, police and other security forces. The operations were launched in the aftermath of the killing of three firewood collectors near Nongshum in Imphal East district.

During the operation, security forces found 17 people allegedly impersonating SoO cadres using false identities at the camp, the statement said. The facility was meant to accommodate around 150 cadres.

Sinai Camp was designated for the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), both signatories to the SoO agreement. The chief minister's visit was described in the statement as the first by a sitting chief minister to a designated SoO camp.

During the visit, Singh inspected the camp premises and received briefings from CRPF and Assam Rifles officers on the security operations and the prevailing law and order situation in the area.

Interacting with senior officers and security personnel, Singh commended the CRPF's CoBRA battalion for its role in the operation that brought the camp under the control of security forces.

He also stressed the need to ensure that innocent civilians were not harmed during combing operations, emphasising that security personnel were deployed to protect people's lives and property.

The chief minister reiterated that Manipur could not achieve lasting peace or progress while gun culture persisted. He appealed to people to renounce violence, surrender illegal weapons and work collectively towards restoring peace and harmony.

Singh later interacted with representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs) and villagers in the area.