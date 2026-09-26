Manipur CM urges people to uphold Lamyanba Irawat’s ideals of unity and harmony

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 26 called upon the people of the state to uphold the ideals of unity, social justice and communal harmony envisioned by Lamyanba Hijam Irawat, saying his legacy should continue to guide future generations.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 75th death anniversary observance of Lamyanba Irawat, jointly organised by the Department of Art and Culture and the Irawat Memorial Charitable Trust at the Lamyanba Irawat Statue Complex in Pishumthong Oinam Leikai, Imphal.

Recalling Irawat’s contributions, Khemchand Singh said the leader had raised his voice against British rule and the prevailing social and political conditions from the 1930s onwards.

He noted that Irawat had dedicated himself to the welfare of the people, leading various movements and struggles while working to unite communities living in different parts of Manipur.

The Chief Minister said Irawat’s vision of building a more just society and strengthening the sense of belonging among the people remained relevant. He urged the present generation to carry forward the leader’s progressive outlook, love for his homeland and commitment to the welfare of its people.

Khemchand Singh also paid floral tribute to the statue of Lamyanba Hijam Irawat during the observance.

Arts and Culture Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLAs Karam Shyam and Sapam Nishikanta Singh, senior government officials and other dignitaries attended the programme.

During the event, the Chief Minister also inaugurated several newly developed facilities at the complex and dedicated them to the public.