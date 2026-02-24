Manipur CM urges PM Modi to prioritise women empowerment in Hills and Valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 met a three-member delegation from the Government of Manipur led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.

The delegation included Manipur’s two Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Losii Dikho of the Naga People's Front. Kipgen, who hails from Kangpokpi district, is the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

This marks the first meeting between Chief Minister Khemchand and the Prime Minister since he assumed office on February 4.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the measures initiated by the new state government to restore peace and harmony in Manipur. He also urged the Prime Minister to accord special focus to women’s empowerment initiatives across both hill and valley regions of the state.

The Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Manipur.