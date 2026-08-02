Manipur CM urges youth to stay drug-free at launch of anti-narcotics campaign

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, August 2, urged young people to stay away from drugs and play an active role in nation-building, saying a drug-free youth is essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The chief minister was addressing the state-level launch of the "Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan" at Manipur University, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the nationwide campaign from New Delhi.

The programme was organised by the NSS Cell, Manipur University, in collaboration with the State NSS Cell under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

During his virtual address, Prime Minister Modi said that achieving the goal of a developed India required physically and mentally healthy youth who remain free from destructive habits such as drug abuse. He called upon young people across the country to join the anti-drug movement.

Addressing the gathering in Imphal, Khemchand Singh said the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 could only be realised through a healthy, disciplined and drug-free generation. He urged the youth of Manipur to reject narcotics and contribute positively to the development of both the state and the nation.

Recalling the period when drug abuse was widespread, the chief minister said he had consciously stayed away from narcotic substances, enabling him to devote himself to public service. He encouraged young people to make similar choices and become responsible citizens.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of substance abuse, Khemchand said interactions with various non-governmental organisations had revealed the existence of organised networks supplying drugs to young people. He assured that the state government would intensify its crackdown on drug trafficking and continue efforts to protect youth from narcotics.

Highlighting Manipur's strategic significance under the Act East Policy, the chief minister said the state is expected to emerge as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. He said the government is working towards completing the railway connectivity to Imphal by December 2028, which would strengthen trade and connectivity towards Moreh and neighbouring countries.

He, however, stressed that such opportunities could only be fully realised if the younger generation remains free from drug addiction.

The chief minister also said that lasting peace is essential for development and appealed to all communities to work together to restore harmony in the state. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice against those responsible for violence while continuing efforts to rebuild trust among communities and facilitate free and secure movement across Manipur.

The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge for a drug-free India, reaffirming their commitment to stay away from intoxicants and spread awareness against substance abuse. Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof. R.K. Hemakumar Singh, along with faculty members, NSS volunteers, students and other dignitaries attended the event.