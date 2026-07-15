Manipur CM visits arson-hit Kanto Sabal in Imphal West, vows stronger security

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Kanto Sabal village in Imphal West on July 15 following a recent arson attack, urging residents to maintain peace and communal harmony while assuring them that the government would address their security concerns and work towards restoring normalcy.

During the visit, Singh reviewed the reconstruction of six houses damaged in the incident and said peace was essential for the state's development. He noted that progress in areas such as infrastructure, education and healthcare depended on a stable environment, and appealed to all communities to strengthen mutual trust, understanding and cooperation.

The chief minister said the government was taking steps to ensure the free movement of people from all communities along the national highways passing through Manipur, adding that restoring normalcy remained one of the administration's key priorities.

Representatives of the Kanto Sabal Village Development Committee, local Meira Paibis and community clubs submitted a memorandum outlining security concerns and other local issues. The memorandum sought stronger security measures and steps to ensure the safety and unrestricted movement of residents.

Responding to the memorandum, Singh assured villagers that the concerns would be examined on priority in consultation with the relevant departments and security agencies. He reiterated the government's commitment to improving public safety, restoring normalcy and continuing development initiatives across the state.

Kanto Sabal falls under Manipur's only Scheduled Caste-reserved Sekmai Assembly constituency. MLA H Dingo Singh said the state government had taken several steps towards restoring peace since assuming office, while acknowledging that resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict would take time. He appealed to residents to remain calm, cooperate with one another and contribute to efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace.