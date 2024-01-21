Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today visited the families of the four persons who were recently in a firing incident Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur Chief Minister today visited the houses of the bereaved families and offered them his condolences.

Taking to social media platform X, the Manipur Chief Minister and shared the photos of his visit today and said that the government is committed to apprehending the culprits and bring them to justice.

"Visited the families of the four departed souls in Ningthoukhong. I express my profound condolences to the grieving families. In this difficult time, I want to assure the affected families that the government is committed to providing all necessary support and apprehend the culprits and ensure justice is served for the incident," said N Biren Singh.

As per sources, four farmers including a father and son duo were shot dead by armed miscreants at around 3.45 pm on January 18 at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou under Bishnupur district. As per sources, armed miscreants came down from above Lamlai Kabui village, travelled over 2 Km to a water supply plant located in the middle of paddy fields and allegedly killed four civilians.

The same day on January 18, one village volunteer also lost his life during a gunfight at Kangchup in Kangpokpi district. The deceased person is identified as Takhellambam Manoranjan, 28. Meanwhile at least three people were injured.

Noteworthy is that in a press briefing on January 18 at the CM Secretariat, Manipur's Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh, expressed serious concerns over the increasingly active role of Kuki militants in targeting innocent civilians and security forces across the state.

Singh talked about the firing incident that occurred in the Bishnupur area, where he stated that Kuki militants attacked three workers near a Naga village, leaving them seriously injured. Despite heightened activities, Singh had said that security forces are on high alert and efforts are underway to tackle the situation.