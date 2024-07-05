Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh visited the flood-affected areas of Keirao and Kshetrigao on July 5 to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance to the affected households.

The Manipur chief minister, in a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis across many parts of the state, extended special attention to the vulnerable spots where rivers are overflowing with water.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur CM said, “Visited the flood affected areas at Keirao and Kshetrigao today. Assessed the measures to deliver the immediate need of the affected households while identifying the vulnerable spots to reinforce the river embankments so that further overflowing of rivers may be prevented.”

Amid the situation, The Department of Education-Schools, Manipur has announced that all schools in the state will remain closed on the July 5 and 6.

The decision was taken due to the rising river levels and subsequent flooding caused by incessant rain, which has affected many households and installations across the state.

The closure applies to Government, Government Aided, Private, and Central Schools. Zonal Education Officers and DI of Schools have been instructed to inform all concerned and take necessary actions.

At least two people died after drowning in the Senapati River in Manipur, officials said. The state government announced that schools will remain closed until Thursday (July 4) due to the flood situation.