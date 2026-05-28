Manipur CM visits Makhan relief camp, assures justice and rehabilitation for displaced families

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 28 visited the relief camp at Makhan village in Manipur to interact with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and review ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures.

The visit comes amid continued tensions and displacement affecting several areas, including Makhan, Kanto Sabal, Imphal and Kanglatongbi.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho and MLAs Awangbou Newmai, Leishiya Keishing, Janghemlung Panmei, Ram Muivah, J Kumo Sha, Khashim Vashum and H Dingo.

During the visit, Khemchand Singh assured displaced residents that the state government is committed to ensuring their safe resettlement and rehabilitation. He said security forces are continuing search operations in affected areas despite challenges posed by difficult hilly terrain.

Residents at the relief camp also raised concerns over recent incidents of violence and abduction linked to the unrest in the region.

Simon Sawang, a displaced resident from Konsakhul, said the Chief Minister personally assured families that those responsible for the abduction cases would be brought to justice.

“The CM visited Makhan today and personally assured us that justice will be served quickly. He promised that the culprits involved in this abduction would be arrested,” Sawang said.

He added that many displaced families were facing severe hardship after being forced to leave their homes without basic necessities. According to him, the government has assured immediate assistance and supply of essential items.

“We have witnesses and evidence. If justice is not delivered in time, we will continue to stand for the truth,” Sawang added.

The region has witnessed a series of security incidents during May. On May 13, armed militants allegedly abducted 18 civilians from Leilon Vaiphei village, triggering concern and protests in different parts of the state.

Tensions eased partially on May 15 after 28 hostages, including people from both Kuki and Naga communities, were released following intervention by the United Naga Council, civil society organisations and law enforcement agencies.

The Manipur government said efforts are continuing to restore normalcy while addressing both security concerns and humanitarian needs of displaced families.