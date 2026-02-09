Manipur CM visits Ukhrul violence victim, urges peace amid clashes and exodus

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on February 9, visited the individual linked to the recent violence in Ukhrul district and appealed for calm amid growing concerns over renewed unrest.

The Chief Minister met the injured at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, where he shook hands with the patient and enquired about their condition. Urging restraint, he called on communities to avoid further escalation. “I urge all sections of society to maintain peace and harmony. Dialogue and restraint are essential to prevent further escalation of tensions,” Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, along with Ukhrul MLA Ram Muivah and Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing Haokip, visited Litan Sareikhong, where clashes between members of the Tangkhul and Kuki communities were reported a day earlier.

Official sources said more than 20 houses were set on fire during the incident. Three four-wheeler vehicles were also burnt. Following the violence, security forces were deployed in large numbers in and around the area, and prohibitory orders were imposed to prevent further flare-ups.

Residents from both communities have begun leaving the affected villages, packing belongings and moving to safer locations amid fears of renewed violence. Authorities said the situation was under close watch and appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration.

The violence in Ukhrul comes days after prolonged clashes between security forces and a mob in Manipur’s Tuibong area, which continued for nearly nine hours from around 6 pm on Thursday until about 3 am on Friday. The incident led authorities to impose a total shutdown in the affected areas.

Tensions had escalated during a protest against the swearing-in of Manipur’s new deputy chief minister, Nemcha Kipgen. The protest turned violent in Churachandpur district, with the unrest reportedly beginning at the Tuibong Main Market, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks.

The clash intensified near the Tuibong Forest Gate, where a mob allegedly pelted stones at security personnel deployed in the area, further deepening concerns over law and order in the state.