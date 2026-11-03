Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has directed security agencies to identify armed groups allegedly involved in recent violence in the state and submit a detailed report on their activities, warning that those found responsible could face action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The directive was issued during a security review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal on November 3.

Singh asked security officials to identify active armed groups suspected of targeting civilians, excluding organisations currently engaged in peace talks, and submit their findings at the earliest.

He said the state Cabinet could consider declaring such groups unlawful if their involvement in violence against innocent civilians was established.

The Chief Minister also warned that groups continuing to attack civilians would face necessary legal action under the UAPA.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh and senior officials from the Army and central security agencies.

The General Officer Commanding of 3 Corps, Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, joined the meeting through video conferencing. Representatives of the CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles and Intelligence Bureau were also present.