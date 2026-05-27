Manipur CM welcomes Centre’s demographic panel, assures full state support

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on May 27 welcomed the Centre’s decision to constitute a high-level committee to study demographic changes in border states, describing it as a “historic move” and assuring full cooperation from the state government.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Manipur government would extend all necessary support to the panel, which has been formed to examine demographic changes in the country linked to issues such as illegal immigration and other related concerns.

“The government of Manipur will extend full cooperation to the high-level committee,” Singh said.

The Chief Minister praised the Centre’s initiative and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier announcement of a high-powered demography mission made on August 15, 2025.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration of a high-powered demography mission on August 15, 2025, followed by the Union Cabinet’s approval on September 11, represents a historic and long-awaited intervention for the people of Manipur and other border states,” Singh said.

The committee will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Shrivastava and will also include Census Commissioner, retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava and Dr Shamika Ravi among its members.

The Chief Minister also appreciated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks highlighting concerns over demographic shifts arising from infiltration and other factors.

Singh said people in Manipur are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for efforts aimed at safeguarding India’s borders and addressing demographic concerns.

The development comes amid continuing discussions over border security, migration-related issues and demographic patterns in northeastern and border states.