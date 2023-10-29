In a move to bolster the socio-economic development of tribal communities in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda.

In the letter, Chief Minister Singh commended the support and assistance provided by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the development of Manipur. He noted that tribal communities are a substantial part of the population in all 16 districts of Manipur, making their empowerment pivotal in accelerating the state's overall socio-economic progress.

To address this objective, the Manipur Khadi and Village Industries Board, established under the Manipur Khadi and Village Industries Board Act, 1966, has crafted a Detailed Project Report titled "Integrated Empowerment of Schedule Tribe Communities in Manipur." This comprehensive report is intended for submission through the State Department of Tribal Affairs.

The Chief Minister included the report in the letter and requested the Ministry to consider it favorably. The proposal aims to promote sustainable employment opportunities and self-reliance among tribal communities in Manipur.

The Vice Chairman of the Manipur Khadi & Village Industries Board, Wahengbam Dineshchandra Singh, also appended a list of projects submitted by various NGOs from Manipur that operate in remote tribal areas.