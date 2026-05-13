Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh condemns Kangpokpi civilian attack, assures action against perpetrators

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, May 13 strongly condemned the firing incident carried out by armed miscreants on a group of civilians between the Kotlen and Kotzim areas in Kangpokpi district, which left three people dead and four others injured.

In a statement issued following the incident, the Chief Minister described the attack as a “dastardly terror act” and said the violence had deeply disturbed the state at a time when Manipur was gradually moving towards peace and normalcy.

Of the four injured persons, three were shifted to Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal for medical treatment. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, legislators and senior government officials, visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

The Chief Minister stated that the Manipur government would bear all medical expenses of the injured persons and directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment and care.

Expressing grief over the deaths, he said the attack was devastating not only for the affected families but also for the state’s collective efforts to restore peace. He added that terrorism and acts of violence targeting innocent civilians had no place in a civilized society and reiterated the government’s commitment to combating such activities.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace, exercise restraint and avoid emotional reactions that could further aggravate the situation. He urged people to immediately stop abductions, hostage-taking and intimidation along community lines.

Assuring strict action against those responsible, he said the state government would use every available resource to identify and bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice.

The Chief Minister further expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.