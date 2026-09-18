Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh leaves for Delhi, likely to attend two-day conference

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh left for New Delhi on Friday morning, September 18, and is likely to attend a two-day conference, a BJP leader said.

Singh departed Imphal on an early morning flight, according to the BJP leader.

The chief minister is likely to attend the two-day conference on “Financing India’s Journey towards Viksit Bharat” in the national capital, the leader said.

The conference is expected to focus on financing and development-related issues linked to India’s long-term growth objectives.

On Thursday evening, Singh met Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

Following the meeting, Singh said in a social media post that they had discussed various developmental initiatives and ongoing projects in Manipur.