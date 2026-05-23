Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh presents State Literature Awards 2024 to eminent writers in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh presented the Manipur State Award for Literature, 2024 to distinguished writers of the state during an award presentation ceremony held at the Palace Auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society in Imphal.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Language, Planning and Implementation, Government of Manipur.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister presented the Manipur State Lifetime Achievement Award in Literature, 2024 to Kangjam Ibohal Singh. The award carried a citation, shawl and a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh.

The Manipur State Award for Literature, 2024, comprising a citation, shawl and cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, was conferred on Arambam Ongbi Memchoubi for her poetry book Thamamba Ahing.

Akoijam Jiten received the Manipur State Young Writer’s Award for Literature, 2024 for his book Khyum Nongdam Kao. The award included a citation, shawl and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said literature has played an important role in guiding civilisation, society and preservation of culture. Congratulating the awardees, he said the government would continue to acknowledge and support contributions made by writers and literary figures.

The Chief Minister also referred to the challenges faced by the state over the last two to three years, stating that the unrest had adversely affected the economy, particularly daily wage earners and labourers. While acknowledging public resentment against the government, he appealed to people not to resort to bandhs, blockades or shutdowns, saying such actions disproportionately affect economically vulnerable sections.

Referring to incidents of vandalism during protests, including damage to iron railings installed along the median of Tiddim Road for beautification and public safety, the Chief Minister urged the public to refrain from activities that could negatively impact the image and economy of the state.

He further stressed the importance of maintaining peace and harmony among different communities in Manipur and appealed to citizens to work collectively for the state’s development and progress.

Khuraijam Loken Singh, who also addressed the gathering, expressed regret over the delayed presentation of the awards due to the difficult situation prevailing in the state. He praised writers for their role in preserving culture and assured continued support from the government.

The minister said developmental activities in the state had suffered setbacks because of the prolonged crisis and added that the government was working continuously to address the losses and restore normalcy.

Officials stated that while the Manipur State Award for Literature has been presented annually since 2008 under the Directorate of Language, Planning and Implementation, the Manipur State Lifetime Achievement Award for Literature and the Manipur State Young Writer’s Award for Literature were introduced for the first time this year.

The event was attended by Director of Language, Planning and Implementation L. Radhakanta Singh, senior government officials, previous award recipients and eminent writers.