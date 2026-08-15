Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand calls for mutual trust, justice and dignity on Independence Day

Manipur celebrated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15 with the state-level ceremony held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, where Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh hoisted the national flag and inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Chief Minister also took the salute at the ceremonial march-past by 23 contingents representing the security forces, police, civil departments, youth and educational institutions. The parade was commanded by Haobam Sanghamita, MPS, Commanding Officer of the 19th Indian Reserve Battalion.

Ministers, MLAs, senior government officials and members of the public attended the ceremony.

In his address, Singh condemned the incident reported in Kangpokpi district on Friday and appealed to all sections of society to rebuild mutual trust and live together peacefully. He said peace was essential for development and called for lasting stability based on mutual trust, justice, dignity and participation of all communities.

Acknowledging the support of the Central Government in efforts to restore peace in Manipur, the Chief Minister urged people to work collectively towards peace, development and a stronger state.

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and ancestors who contributed to India's independence, Singh highlighted the country's progress in infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation and inclusive development. He said initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India were creating employment opportunities, strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding access to public services and digital payments.

On the Viksit Bharat vision, he said the objective was to transform India into a developed, self-reliant and globally competitive nation by 2047.

Highlighting development initiatives in Manipur, Singh said infrastructure projects were being undertaken in both rural and urban areas, while healthcare services were being extended to remote hill areas through Mobile Medical Units, PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. He also highlighted efforts under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to strengthen rural drinking water supply.

On employment and rural livelihoods, the Chief Minister said the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rojgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) had increased the guaranteed employment period from 100 to 125 days and wages from Rs 263 to Rs 300. He also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana for promoting formal employment.

In agriculture, Singh said a bio-reactor unit for biofertiliser production had been established at CSIR-NEIST to support organic farming and improve soil fertility.

On social welfare, he said 35 internally displaced persons suffering from chronic illnesses had recently received financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each. Around 2.4 lakh beneficiaries had also received Rs 91 crore under 17 social welfare schemes, he said. An Integrated Monthly Pension Processing Scheme had additionally been launched to ensure timely and transparent delivery of social security benefits.

On law and order, Singh said 477 new vehicles had been distributed to the Manipur Police and the ERSS-112 emergency response system had been launched. A Manipur Police Museum had also been established to preserve the history and legacy of the force.

He further said an exclusive Special NIA Court had been established in Thoubal district and the Nodera Emergency Response Application had been launched in Noney to facilitate the reporting of emergencies.

In the education sector, Singh highlighted the establishment of a District Institute of Education and Training building at Salam and a school library at Heirangoithong High School.

Under the 77th Van Mahotsav, 15 lakh tree saplings were planted across the state, he said. The Chief Minister also highlighted campaigns aimed at preventing drug abuse among young people, including the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan and the 10-Crore Addiction-Free Pledge Mega Campaign.

He also referred to Jan-Bhagidari—Sabse Dur, Sabse Pehle and Jan Kalyan Shivir as initiatives aimed at ensuring direct and people-centric delivery of government services. Yashoda AI, a national AI literacy and digital safety campaign, was also highlighted for promoting digital awareness among women through the National Commission for Women.

On sports, Singh congratulated Manipuri athletes who won medals at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and noted the successful organisation of the Durand Cup. He also congratulated Manipur sportsperson Ariha Pangambam for winning India's first gold medal at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Mongolia.

The parade featured contingents from the 2 J&K Light Infantry Sherwani Battalion, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Manipur Rifles and IRB units, 13th Nagaland Armed Police, civil police units from Imphal East, Imphal West and the hill districts, 9th IRB Mahila, Manipur Jail, Forest Department, Traffic Police, Home Guards, VDF, Fire Service and Excise Department.

NCC cadets, Sainik School, T.G. Higher Secondary School and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya also participated. Combined bands from the J&K Light Infantry, Assam Rifles, CRPF, Manipur Rifles, IRB, Home Guards, VDF and Sainik School accompanied the march-past.

The programme also featured cultural performances by four troupes of the Department of Art and Culture and the presentation of a special issue of Manipur Today.

Several police and government personnel were recognised for their service during the ceremony. Five Special Commando personnel—Langoljam Lenin Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Sidrath Thokchom, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Thounaojam Nichal Singh, Havildar; Kumar Premananda Singh, Rifleman; and Ngasepam Vim Singh, Constable—received the Medal of Gallantry (GM), Republic Day, 2026.

Khuraijam Shashikanta Singh, MPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID (SB), received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), Republic Day, 2026.

Seven personnel received the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), Republic Day, 2025. They included Rajkumar Manbindu Singh, IPS; Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh; Kshetrimayum Prasanta Kumar Singh, MPS; Nehkhonlal Gante; Chungkh... Premchand Singh; Pukhram Bijen Singh; and Kamlemsang Rifleman.

The Chief Minister's Special Citation for Outstanding Devotion to Service, carrying a certificate, plaque and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, was awarded to A. Subhash Singh, IAS, Special Secretary (Home), for his role in coordinating IDP rehabilitation, Aadhaar reverification, mandatory biometric verification of children and border-fencing works.

The Chief Minister's Special Reward for Outstanding Devotion to Service, carrying a certificate, plaque and cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each, was awarded to Dr Mayengbam Veto Singh, MCS, and R.K. Manbindu, IPS, for their roles in the negotiation, coordination and implementation of the UNLF Peace Agreement.

The Chief Minister's Police Trophy for Community Service was awarded to Subedar Thongbam Dalendra Khuman, Subedar Soraisham Jeevan Singh, Jemadar Oinam Shashikumar Singh, Subedar K. Dineshwar Sharma, Jemadar Ksh. Rajen Singh and Inspector Okram Jotin Singh.

The Police Trophy for Anti-Drug Campaign was awarded to G. Ginkhamlal, Subedar; T. Mangkhuam Lian Paite, Havildar; and David Naulak, Constable, all from the 1st IRB.

In solid waste management, Jiribam Municipal Council secured the first position among the state's 27 urban local bodies, followed by Mayang Imphal Municipal Council and Bishnupur Municipal Council.