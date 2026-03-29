Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh appeals for calm, after violence in Ukhrul

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, March 29 appealed for calm in Ukhrul district following incidents of violence that have led to heightened tension in the region.



Addressing the situation, the Chief Minister urged the Tangkhul Naga community in Ukhrul to cooperate with the state government in restoring normalcy and maintaining law and order.



He emphasised the need for collective efforts to prevent further escalation in the border district, which witnessed unrest earlier in the day.



Expressing concern over the developments, Singh stated that he was saddened by the incident and underscored that violence would not lead to any resolution. He called upon all sections of society to refrain from engaging in any form of violence.



The Chief Minister further said that the government is treating the matter with seriousness and assured that due legal processes would be followed. He added that the law would take its own course in addressing the situation.



Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Ukhrul district as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.