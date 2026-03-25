Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh calls on President Murmu

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on March 25 called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President’s Office shared a photograph of the meeting in a post on X, stating, “Chief Minister of Manipur Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Singh was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of the strife-torn state on February 4, nearly a year after the resignation of former chief minister N Biren Singh. The resignation had followed months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which led to the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

In a separate post, the President’s Office said Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, along with his spouse Sabiha Hasnain, also called on Murmu. Hasnain was sworn in as the Governor of Bihar on March 14.