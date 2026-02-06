Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh chairs second cabinet meeting after government formation

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 6 chaired a cabinet meeting at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, marking the second such meeting since the formation of the new government.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, ministers Kh Loken and Govindas Konthoujam, who were recently sworn in, along with other senior officials, including the Chief Secretary.

During the meeting, several matters related to public interest, governance and administrative priorities were discussed. Sources said the deliberations focused on issues requiring immediate attention as the new government settles into office.

This was the second cabinet meeting since Yumnam Khemchand Singh assumed charge as Chief Minister on February 4. The first cabinet meeting was held just hours after his oath-taking ceremony, signalling the government’s intent to begin work without delay.