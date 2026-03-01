Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh inaugurates bridge, school infrastructure; flags off key road projects

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, March 1, inaugurated multiple development projects at Moirangpurel in Imphal East district and flagged off a major road upgradation work at Napet Palli.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Itham Moirangpurel Bridge constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a Model Residential School built under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), and the newly constructed Science and Arts Block of Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School developed under Samagra Shiksha, Manipur.

He also flagged off the upgradation of the road stretch from NH-202 at Lamlai to Thoubal Dam (1:18.50 km) at Napet Palli. The project forms part of a key road network connecting NH-202 (Imphal–Ukhrul Road) and NH-102(A) (Shangshak–Tengnoupal Road) and is being executed under the supervision of the Public Works Department. The construction is expected to be completed within a year.

Addressing a gathering at Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School, the Chief Minister noted that the institution has been facing difficulties due to a shortage of teachers and assured that necessary steps would be taken to address the issue.

During the event, information regarding alleged unlawful activities along the Moirangpurel road, reportedly involving certain security personnel, was brought to his attention. Taking serious note of the matter, the Chief Minister directed the Superintendent of Police to conduct a thorough investigation.

He further instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East to submit a report concerning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Laikhong village who have not yet received benefits for purchasing mattresses through Direct Benefit Transfer. The Deputy Commissioner assured that the issue would be resolved in coordination with the Home Department.

The Moirangpurel Higher Secondary School project, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.78 crore under Samagra Shiksha Manipur and implemented by the Education Engineering Wing (EEW), includes classrooms, laboratories, a library, separate toilets for boys and girls, and a rainwater harvesting system.

The Model Residential School was built under PMJVK with funding from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, at a project cost of approximately Rs 25.62 crore.

The Itham Moirangpurel Bridge over the Thoubal River at 2.10 km under Keirao Bitra Block was constructed at a sanctioned cost of around Rs 645.84 lakh by M/s NDS Construction under PMGSY-1.

Speaking on the occasion, Andro MLA Th. Shyamkumar lauded the Chief Minister for his guidance and support towards the development of the constituency. Lamlai MLA Khongbantabam Ibomcha stated that development activities in the state have gained significant momentum under the present government. Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing suggested that upgrading the Napet Palli–Ashang Khullen road to National Highway status would further enhance connectivity and economic opportunities in the region.

The programme was attended by Commissioner to the Chief Minister N. Ashok Kumar, Chief Engineer PWD Chongtham Biswachandra Singh, officials from the Education Department, students and local residents, among others.