Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh inspects Thangal Bazar, reviews market redevelopment works

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, February 8, conducted an early-morning inspection of Thangal Bazar to review the progress of ongoing road development and renovation works aimed at upgrading one of Imphal’s busiest commercial hubs.

The visit underscores the state government’s push to improve urban infrastructure and enhance civic amenities in key market areas. During the inspection, the Chief Minister was accompanied by MLA Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency Khumukcham Joykisan, MLA Keishamthong Assembly Constituency Nishikant Sapam, along with senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Department, and the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Interacting with officials on site, Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviewed the status of the ongoing works and assessed the pace and quality of execution. He directed the concerned departments to expedite the projects while maintaining quality standards, stressing the importance of timely completion to minimise inconvenience to traders and the public.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among departments to ensure that the redevelopment and beautification initiatives translate into improved mobility, safety, and overall aesthetics of the market areas. The inspection formed part of the government’s broader initiative to modernise urban infrastructure and revitalise traditional commercial centres across the state.