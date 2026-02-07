Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh reviews roadmap for state’s economic revival through integrated farming

In a significant push towards revitalising Manipur’s economy, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, February 7, chaired a high-level review meeting focused on promoting the Integrated Farming System (IFS) across the state. The meeting was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The review centred on leveraging Manipur’s vast agricultural and horticultural potential to drive economic recovery, with particular emphasis on diversified and sustainable farming practices. The Chief Minister directed concerned departments to actively promote alternative crop cultivation along with allied agricultural activities, especially in the hill districts, to enhance farmers’ incomes and strengthen rural livelihoods.

Deliberations during the meeting also explored the state’s prospects for exporting agricultural and horticultural produce, identifying value addition and market linkages as key enablers for economic growth. Officials discussed strategies to integrate farming activities with animal husbandry, fisheries, and horticulture to ensure optimal utilisation of resources and resilience against climate and market risks.

The Chief Minister underscored that integrated farming could serve as a catalyst for long-term economic revival by generating employment, boosting productivity, and ensuring sustainable development across both hill and valley regions of the state.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Commissioner to the Chief Minister N. Ashok Kumar, Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation K. Devdutta Sharma, Director of Agriculture Peter Salam, and other senior officials.