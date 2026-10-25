Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Sinai Camp in Khongbal Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on October 25, days after security forces took control of the camp and arrested 17 people for allegedly posing as cadres registered under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement using false identities.

During the visit, the chief minister interacted with security personnel deployed at the camp and appreciated their work. MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh was also present.

According to Manipur Police, a joint team comprising Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the CoBRA unit and other security personnel raided Sinai Camp, a designated SoO camp of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and its armed wings, the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).

The security forces cordoned off the camp and took control of the premises before detaining 18 people for verification.

During the verification process, 17 individuals were allegedly found to be using false identities to impersonate registered SoO cadres. Of them, eight claimed affiliation with the KNA, while nine claimed to belong to the KLA. All 17 were arrested on Saturday.

The operation also led to the seizure of 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat-related gear.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The 17 accused have been remanded to eight days of police custody until October 31. Their medical examinations have been completed.

Further investigation is underway to establish the alleged involvement of camp functionaries, verify the circumstances surrounding the impersonation, and examine possible cases of unauthorised possession of arms and violations of the SoO ground rules.