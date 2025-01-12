Reports have emerged of alleged collusion between Indian security agencies and Chin-Kuki armed groups in Manipur, according to a press release issued by COCOMI on January 12. The organisation claims to have uncovered evidence of a "discreet and strategic nexus" that has contributed to ongoing regional violence.

The most significant allegation centres on an incident from December 18, where supplies meant for a CRPF camp were reportedly diverted to Molhang Kuki Village, described by COCOMI as "a known stronghold of Kuki militants." The incident involved two Shaktiman trucks that were allegedly rerouted from their official destination.

"This unholy alliance has perpetuated violence, displaced thousands of civilians, and destabilised the socio-political fabric of Manipur," states the COCOMI press release. The organisation argues that what appears to be an ethnic conflict is actually "a state-driven proxy war aimed at advancing certain political and territorial objectives."

The allegations extend beyond simple logistical support. According to COCOMI, the collaboration includes "intelligence sharing and selective inaction during critical operations." These claims follow a separate press release by NSCN (IM) on January 11, which specifically implicated the Ukhrul SP in working with suspected Kuki militants.

COCOMI's Media Coordinator, Yumkhaibam Surjitkumar Khuman, has called for immediate responses from the Home Ministry, Security Advisor, and DGP regarding the authorization and oversight of these operations. The organisation demands an independent inquiry into the security agencies' role in the ongoing conflict.

These accusations come amid continuing tensions in Manipur, where ethnic violence has caused significant civilian displacement and casualties. COCOMI argues that this alleged cooperation between security forces and militant groups has "enabled these groups to pursue their disruptive agendas under the guise of ethnic struggle."