Manipur: COCOMI appeals to NCW for relief and welfare initiatives for women in state



The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has formally requested the National Commission for Women (NCW) to recommend and implement initiatives aimed at providing relief and welfare to the women affected by the ongoing conflict in Manipur. In a letter addressed to the NCW Chairperson, COCOMI highlighted the dire conditions faced by over 30,000 women and children displaced since the violence erupted on May 3rd.

COCOMI praised the NCW's previous efforts, including the launch of the women helpline in 2021 and various empowerment programs like the 'Digital Shakti' campaign. The committee urged the NCW to continue its support by addressing the current crisis in Manipur.

The letter emphasized the lack of privacy and personal space in relief camps, which has severely impacted the psychological health and education of women and adolescent girls. "The absence of private space for families threatens the already shrinking Meitei population," stated Yumnam Leirik Leima, Convenor of COCOMI's Women Wing.

COCOMI outlined several key requests:

- Monitoring cell: Establish a dedicated cell within the NCW to monitor and collect data on the sufferings of victimized women and recommend immediate actions to the central government.

- Economic centers: Create special economic centers in collaboration with national disaster agencies and corporate funds to provide respectable workplaces for women victims of violence.

- Girls' hostels: Set up dedicated hostels for victimized girls to ensure their continued education and safety.

- Educational sponsorships: Engage educational trusts to sponsor female victims, facilitating their enrollment in comprehensive study programs.

- Rehabilitation programs: Initiate specific policies and programs for the proper rehabilitation of women affected by the violence.