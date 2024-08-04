The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has accused the Assam Rifles (AR) of partiality amid the ongoing conflict in Manipur. This allegation comes following a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister by ten Kuki MLAs, which COCOMI claims indicates AR's biased support towards certain factions.

The conflict, which erupted on May 3, has claimed 15 lives and prompted the state government to request additional paramilitary forces due to security shortfalls. Despite the deployment of central forces, including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, Jat Regiment, and Gorkha Regiment, dissatisfaction with the Assam Rifles persists.

COCOMI's statement criticizes the AR for allegedly worsening the situation by supporting narco-terrorists engaged in illegal activities such as poppy cultivation and border smuggling. The committee asserts that these actions reflect a lack of neutrality from the Assam Rifles.

In contrast, several Kuki organizations, including Kuki Inpi, ITLF, and COTU, along with Ye Kuki MLAs, have protested against the removal of the Assam Rifles, advocating for their continued presence. These groups have submitted memorandums opposing the replacement of the AR.