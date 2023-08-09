The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) vehemently on August 8 accused Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga of instigating violence in the state.

It further accused Zoramthanga of openly supporting Chin-Kuki Narco-terrorist factions in their confrontation against the Meetei community in Manipur.

''There are also reports indicating the attendance of the Chief Minister of Mizoram at this meeting. This raises concerns, as the current Chief Minister of Mizoram has been implicated in fomenting recent violence in Manipur. He has openly provided support to the Chin-Kuki Narco-terrorist factions in their confrontation against the Meetei community in Manipur,'' COCOMI alleged in an official statement.

Further the Coordinating Committee opposed the Union Government's intention to engage in talks with the self-proclaimed Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF).

COCOMI said that this group is at the forefront of individuals directly involved in the ongoing violence in Manipur.

''Their members are known to be leaders of the Immigrant ChinKuki Narco-Terrorist organizations, coercing innocent Kuki civilians into participating in violent activities,'' COCOMI claimed.

It further said that the Manipuri populace has been exposed to numerous video footage and images depicting these members brandishing sophisticated Sniper Rifles and operating drone cameras from hilltop locations within Manipur.

COCOMI also said that various instances have emerged where the Chief Minister of Manipur has vehemently protested against this unwarranted interference in the state's internal affairs.

''Given this context, COCOMI firmly believes that the proposed meeting involving the Union Home Minister, the ITLF, and the Chief Minister of Mizoram will not only offend the sentiments of the Manipuri people but also erode confidence in the Indian Government's commitment to addressing the violence in Manipur. Before embarking on any dialogue with the so-called Chin-Kuki leaders or their representatives, the Government of India must prioritize quelling the ongoing violence and take decisive measures to identify and apprehend all illegal immigrants and migrant residents who are abetting and orchestrating the recent surge of violence in Manipur,'' it added.

It said that the nation and the international community now recognize that the ongoing strife in Manipur is not a localized conflict between the Chin-Kuki and Meetei communities; it is a multifaceted issue that encompasses cross-border illegal migration, the institutionalization of Narco-Terrorism, extensive opium poppy cultivation in Manipur's hill areas (which poses a threat to ecological and environmental security), and the encroachment of illegal settlements into reserved forest zones.