The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has denounced the recent declaration issued by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) on March 3, 2025, labeling it as unconstitutional and a direct challenge to India's national unity and sovereignty.

COCOMI criticized COTU’s "Unbreakable Declaration of the Kuki-Zo Community," stating that it promotes secessionist sentiments, incites unrest, and encourages illegal blockades. The organization expressed deep concern over COTU’s assertion that their demand for a “Separate Administration” is "non-negotiable," calling it a blatant defiance of India’s constitutional framework.

The controversial declaration included statements barring free movement in "Kuki-Zo land" and issuing warnings against the arrest of their volunteers, which COCOMI emphasized as a direct challenge to the rule of law. According to COCOMI, such declarations violate fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution and undermine the authority of the Union Home Minister and the Government of India.

Further, COCOMI accused COTU of "perpetuating violence" in Manipur by making peace conditional on separation. The organization asserted that the ongoing turmoil in the state since May 3, 2023, has been "premeditated and orchestrated" by COTU to justify their political demands.

Calling for "immediate legal and administrative intervention," COCOMI urged the government to take decisive action against COTU’s "rebellious rhetoric" to uphold law and order.