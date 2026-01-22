Manipur: COCOMI condemns killing of Rishikanta, alleges Centre’s failure to curb armed militants in state

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Thursday, January 22, strongly condemned the killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, terming it a brutal act and alleging that the Central government has failed to effectively control armed militant groups operating in the violence-hit state. The organisation said continued inaction by the Centre has pushed the situation beyond acceptable limits.

Addressing a press conference at COCOMI’s office, senior member Y.K. Dhiren said the killing of Rishikanta comes at a time when multiple sections of society, including civil society organisations, are making sustained efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

“Despite sincere initiatives by civil society and peace groups, such a tragic and brutal incident has taken place. This is deeply unfortunate and reflects the deteriorating security environment,” Dhiren said.

He pointed out that the Centre has deployed more than 60,000 security personnel in Manipur to manage the ongoing unrest. However, he alleged that the forces have been unable to curb the activities of armed militants, resulting in continued civilian casualties.

“Armed militants are allegedly moving freely and using sophisticated weapons, while the government appears to remain a mute spectator instead of taking decisive action,” Dhiren stated, adding that the situation has reached a breaking point. “Enough is enough,” he said.

COCOMI further questioned the effectiveness of the deployment of central and paramilitary forces in safeguarding civilian lives. “If the forces are unable to protect innocent civilians, then their presence serves little purpose,” Dhiren remarked, controversially suggesting that such forces should withdraw and return only after conditions of normalcy are restored.

The organisation reiterated its demand for immediate and decisive action by the Government of India to ensure accountability, restore law and order, and prevent further loss of civilian lives in the state.

Meanwhile, security agencies have not issued any official response to the allegations made by COCOMI. Investigations into the killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh are currently underway.