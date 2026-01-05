Manipur: COCOMI condemns Saiton Nganukon bomb attack, questions security lapses

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the terrorist bomb attack carried out in the early hours of January 5, on a civilian residential house at Saiton Nganukon in Manipur, which left several local villagers seriously injured.

In a statement, COCOMI described the incident as a deliberate act of terror against unarmed civilians, calling it a grave violation of fundamental human rights, constitutional safeguards, and the rule of law. The organisation said the targeting of a civilian household under the cover of darkness reflects a disturbing and recurring pattern of impunity allegedly enjoyed by armed narco-terrorist groups operating freely in the region.

COCOMI expressed deep concern over what it termed the persistent failure of the state administration and security forces to prevent such attacks, respond promptly, or ensure credible investigations and accountability. Despite prolonged militarisation and repeated assurances of restoring control, the organisation noted that armed groups continue to execute attacks on civilians with little apparent consequence, raising serious questions about institutional failure and possible security complicity through negligence or wilful inaction.

Holding the state administration and the security apparatus responsible, COCOMI said the continued inability or unwillingness to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the perpetrators has led to a dangerous normalisation of terror violence against civilians.

The committee also flagged the continued silence over the terror attack at Torbung on December 16, 2025, stating that even weeks after the incident, no official status report has been made public. As of January 5, 2026, authorities have not disclosed details regarding the groups involved, progress of investigations, arrests made, or the outcomes of security operations reportedly conducted in the area.

According to COCOMI, this lack of transparency has eroded public trust and reinforced the perception that attacks on civilians are being selectively ignored or strategically tolerated. The organisation warned that official inertia and opacity have emboldened perpetrators and undermined the foundations of governance and the rule of law.

COCOMI has demanded an immediate, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the Saiton Nganukon attack, along with public disclosure of findings and accountability for both perpetrators and officials whose acts of commission or omission enabled the violence. It has also sought a detailed status report on the Torbung attack, concrete action against armed groups, and clear, enforceable assurances of civilian safety, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

“The people of Manipur cannot be expected to live under constant fear while the state remains a mute spectator,” the organisation stated, adding that failure to protect civilians constitutes not merely administrative negligence but a breach of constitutional, legal, and moral responsibility.

COCOMI reaffirmed its solidarity with the victims and their families.