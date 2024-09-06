Following a series of deadly attacks, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has declared a public emergency in the state. This measure comes in response to an aerial attack in Moirang, Bishnupur district, that left one person dead and five others injured around 3:30 pm today.

COCOMI convenor Thokchom Somorendro, while addressing the media at the attack site, condemned the use of rocket bombs in residential areas. Somorendro criticized the central forces for their "inaction" in curbing the escalating violence, accusing them of turning a blind eye to attacks by militants using advanced weaponry. “We can no longer rely on the central government for protection,” he said, urging the people of Manipur to safeguard their land independently.

Somorendro further alleged that a conspiracy was underway to target the Meitei community and form a "Chin-Kuki state." In light of the increasing insecurity, COCOMI has ordered the closure of schools and colleges across the state until the situation stabilizes.

Today’s attack claimed the life of 70-year-old RK Rabei Singh and injured five others, who are now receiving treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences. Earlier in the day, another rocket attack damaged structures in Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district.