The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has intensified its call for the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur following a series of documented incidents that highlight misconduct and questionable actions by the paramilitary force. Retired ADG of BSF, Mr. P.K. Mishra, recently affirmed the necessity of removing one of the paramilitary forces to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

Since the crisis that began in May 2023, the people of Manipur have harbored suspicions about the role of Assam Rifles. These suspicions have now been confirmed, prompting COCOMI to assert that the force in question must be Assam Rifles.

As per CCOCOMI the documented incidents are as follows:



Dolaithabi Incident (May 7, 2023): Local TV footage revealed Assam Rifles vehicles supplying suspicious items to Kuki armed posts.



Complacency after Attack (May 10, 2023): Despite a jawan being shot dead by suspected KRA militants at Dolaithabi, Assam Rifles maintained a complacent attitude.



Sugnu Police Station Confrontation (June 2, 2023): Assam Rifles unlawfully blocked the police station gate with their vehicles, obstructing police movement.



Assault on Women Protestors:



Lilong Incident (June 20, 2023): Unarmed and non-violent women protestors in Lilong were assaulted by Assam Rifles personnel.



Phaogakchao Ikhai Incident (September 6, 2023): Similar incidents occurred in Phaogakchao Ikhai.



Pallel Incident (September 8, 2023): Women protestors in Pallel faced similar aggression.



Inaction During Moreh Town Burning: Assam Rifles exhibited complacency during the Moreh town burning incident.