Tension erupted in some peripheral areas of Imphal East, and an incident of spilling over peculiar substances in the Iril river was reported on February 7.

Condemning the incident, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a major socio-cultural organisation of Manipur demanded immediate action against culprits responsible for the incident and protect downstream communities.

Shocked over the reprehensible act, the Committee called this incident as a brutal assault on villagers in Itham Moirangpurel Tumukhong, concurrently poisoning the Thoubal river water during the suspected armed group's attack on those working at the Sand quarry yesterday, February 7.

"The aftermath of this earlier act resulted in a severe environmental catastrophe in the Leimakhong areas,. COCOMI vehemently condemns these inhumane actions", mentioned COCOMI in their press note.

The Committee has demanded stringent against the group involved. "The pattern of such genocidal attempts is deeply alarming, demanding a robust and immediate response to apprehend both the culprits and the groups involved", mentioned the press note by COCOMI.

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