The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations of Manipur (COCOMI) has submitted a memorandum to plea to the Indian government, urging immediate action to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur. All the demand was made through a memorandum submitted to Rahul Gandhi. COCOMI emphasized the severity of the situation that has unfolded over the past 14 months, highlighting what it describes as "one of the most unfortunate events in independent India's history,".

COCOMI underscored the severity of the crisis that has plagued Manipur for the past 14 months, labeling it as one of the most unfortunate events in independent India's history. The notice lamented the apparent neglect of Manipur's plight by the ruling Government, despite fervent and frequent appeals from opposition members in Parliament.

COCOMI demanded a thorough and accurate assessment of the situation in Manipur, communicated transparently to the public and international community. They urged for an immediate deployment of central security forces to protect civilians and restore order in the affected areas, including adequate financial compensation for losses incurred by citizens during the crisis. Additionally, they urged for concrete steps to rebuild trust and confidence among Manipur's population in the government's commitment to their safety and well-being.

Of particular concern was a recent statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha, where he allegedly mischaracterized the Manipur crisis as merely a communal or ethnic conflict between two groups. COCOMI expressed dismay over this portrayal, stating that such oversimplification undermines the true nature of the multifaceted issues at hand.

COCOMI highlighted the critical absence of state authority and the alleged failure to deploy legitimate forces against what COCOMI terms "Chin-Kuki Narco-terrorists" operating in collusion with armed Kuki militants. This, according to COCOMI, has exacerbated tensions and led to a narrative of ethnic clashes that mask the underlying security vacuum.

Thokchom further pointed out growing concerns among intellectuals that the Manipur crisis is being exploited for broader national interests, including strategic goals in neighboring Myanmar's civil war. He called for transparency and a genuine effort by the government to resolve the crisis by addressing its root causes rather than resorting to superficial measures.