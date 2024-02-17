The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has questioned chief of army staff, General Manoj Pande over the recenyt viral video where an alleged standoff could be between a Assam Rifles convoy and a group of militants in border town Moreh.

"In the history of the Indian Army, such visuals of our brave soldiers being openly threatened with guns, rocket launchers, and other weapons have never been witnessed before. This incident not only undermines the integrity and authority of the armed forces, but also poses a significant threat to national security. I kindly request your urgent attention and action in addressing this alarming situation," said COCOMI in the letter.

The COCOMI furhter called upon the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the hill based groups.

"It is crucial that a thorough investigation is conducted to determine how such an incident occurred or is it that you are being advised or instructed by the Government of India in New Delhi to maintain restraint while confronting with armed miscreants as they have been working with the Indian Army since the execution of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) since 2005. We also wanted you to identify any lapses in security measures that may have allowed it to happen," it was stated in the letter.

The COCOMI further called upon the chief of army staff to look into incident of aggression against army personnel and take necessary steps.

"I urge you to personally intervene, oversee a comprehensive investigation, and take prompt action to rectify this situation. The current criticism faced by the Indian Army in the region, compounded by the perceived indifference in the Assam Rifles' handling of the situation, demands urgent attention. Our armed forces have long been a source of pride and strength for the nation, and it is imperative to safeguard their reputation," said the COCOMI.

The viral video in question depicts an alleged standoff between the convoy of the 5 Assam Rifles and armed miscreants amidst a troubled situation in Manipur's border town Moreh.

The incident reportedly took place on January 17 at T. Yangnom where armed miscreants belonging to the Kuki community could be seen blocking the path of a convoy of the 5 Assam Rifles and brandishing weapons at the convoy with making a retreat from the spot, raising questions on the handling of the situation by the security forces. The convoy had been headed to a spot where armed miscreants had ambushed security personnel in Moreh on January 17, which resulted in the death of two cops and two other security personnel getting injured.

More than 180 people have been killed in Manipur since ethnic violence erupted on May 3 last year after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in hilly districts.